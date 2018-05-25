Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry and Prince William's lesser-known step-siblings showed up at the royal wedding

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are pictured on their wedding with all of their children (L-R) Prince Harry, Prince William, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, April 10, 2005.

In a world where Prince Harry can’t swat a bee without making headlines, it seems incredible that there’s a closely tied member of the royal family who we know almost nothing about.

And yet, how much have you read about Laura Lopes?

The 40-year-old daughter of Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, has been stepsister to two of the most talked-about people in the world — Prince William and Prince Harry — for more than 13 years.

Tom Parker Bowles and his sister Laura Parker Bowles arrive at the Guildhall in Windsor, southern England, for the civil wedding ceremony of their mother [Camilla Parker Bowles and Prince Charles] April 9, 2005. [Prince Charles and his long-term partner, who became Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall on the marriage, married on Saturday in a low-key ceremony.] - PBEAHUOBEAT

Ms Lopes’ older brother, food critic Tom Parker Bowles, leads a slightly more high-profile life. He’s known for appearing as a judge on several TV food series and even appeared in Channel 9’s short-lived cooking TV series "The Hotplate."

Parker Bowles, 43, has been a contributing editor at GQ, a food editor at Esquire magazine, and is currently food critic and columnist for "The Mail on Sunday."

However, Ms Lopes has managed to stay almost completely out of the spotlight over the years — despite being stepgranddaughter to the Queen of England.

Britain's Tom Parker-Bowles looks at his new bride Sarah Buys outside St Nicholas' Church in Northfield Greys near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire. Britain's Tom Parker-Bowles looks at his new bride Sarah Buys outside St Nicholas' Church in Northfield Greys near Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, September 10, 2005. Parker-Bowles' mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is married to Britain's Prince Charles. REUTERS/Mike Finn-Kelcey - RP6DRNAFKPAA

One thing is clear: She has a very good relationship with her stepbrothers. Ms Lopes made the coveted guest list for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last weekend.

Her young daughter Eliza was even one of Kate’s bridesmaids, and famously snuck a wiggly worm toy — gifted by Prince Harry — into the official royal photos.

Ms Lopes and her brother grew up in Wiltshire, in southwest England, the children of Andrew and Camilla Parker Bowles.

She became Tatler’s motoring correspondent in 2001 — while her brother Tom was a food columnist at the same magazine — before becoming a co-founding partner and director of an art gallery in London.

Britain's Laura Parker Bowles and her husband Harry Lopes leave following their wedding at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, Wiltshire, west England, May 6, 2006. Parker Bowles, the daughter of Britain's Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, married accountant and former underwear model Lopes. REUTERS/Toby Melville - GM1DSNWDLAAA

She married chartered accountant and former Calvin Klein model Harry Lopes in 2006, in a lavish ceremony in Lacock, in the Wiltshire countryside, which boasted a guest list including Prince William and his then-girlfriend Kate, as well as Prince Harry.

Ms Lopes’ husband may have married into the British royal family, but he’s got some pretty fancy connections in his own right. He’s the son of a baron and is in line to inherit Gnaton Hall in Devon in England, as well as the Skelpick estate in the Scottish Highlands.

Along with Eliza, 10, the couple also share eight-year-old twin boys, Gus and Louis.