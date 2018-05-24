Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime

Georgina Chapman's driver arrested for paparazzi scuffle

New York Post
Designer Georgina Chapman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - TB3EC2T0L4CEB

Designer Georgina Chapman arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 28, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok - TB3EC2T0L4CEB

The driver for Harvey Weinstein’s estranged fashion designer wife was arrested in Manhattan early Thursday for allegedly busting up a paparazzo’s camera, police sources told The Post.

Chauffeur Cristovoa Proenca, 44, was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly getting handsy with a lensman trying to photograph Georgina Chapman and her two children on West 11th Street in the West Village, the sources said.

Proenca allegedly grabbed the camera of snapper Jason Winslow, 42, causing damage to the device, sources said.

Chapman — who founded the designer label Marchesa — and Weinstein are separated; she recently claimed she had no idea that her husband was an alleged serial sex harasser and assaulter of women.

Weinstein is due to turn himself in Friday at Manhattan Supreme Court on sex assault charges.

Additional reporting by Laura Italiano

This article originall appeared in Page Six.