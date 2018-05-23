Angelina Jolie's custody battle with Brad Pitt means their kids can't leave the country

The dragged-out divorce talks between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have hit yet another snag — since Jolie wants to take their six kids with her to London to film the blockbuster sequel “Maleficent 2.”

Hollywood sources familiar with the film tell Page Six that Jolie is furious since she wants to bring the couple’s brood with her while the film shoots, at the same time their custody battle continues to brew since their 2016 split.

“They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy,” said a source. The source explained, “She wants to take the kids to London with her while she’s shooting — and she’s frustrated with the process. They’re talking about how it would work.”

A source said that Jolie’s been so miffed by the situation, “Even the people around her are getting tired of it.”

The celebrity couple is privately still hammering out their split, including custody of their kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.

Page Six reported in February that talks were cordial, but they are still ongoing.

At the same time, Jolie’s next project, “Maleficent 2” — the sequel to the 2014 original that made $759 million — is gearing up. The production on Wednesday cast British “Interstellar” actor David Gyasi to join the film that also reportedly stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Reps did not comment.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Pitt’s ex-fiancée Gwyneth Paltrow recalled to Howard Stern how Pitt years ago warned Hollywood troll Harvey Weinstein to stay away from her.

“We were at the opening of ‘Hamlet’ on Broadway, and Harvey was there,” said Paltrow, who’s since publicly alleged she was sexually harassed by Weinstein.

She said Pitt “told me exactly what he said” to Weinstein.

“He said, ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.’ ” She told Stern the move was “like the equivalent of throwing him against the wall, energetically . . . he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.