Trump is 'Kanye in a white man's body,' Amber Rose says

Amber Rose has weighed in on ex-boyfriend Kanye West’s controversial comments on President Trump.

Rose, in an interview on The Fallen State, floated a theory about Trump.

“When I first seen Trump on the podium and just kind of like running for president, I was like, 'Oh my God, that is Kanye in a white man's body,'” Rose told host Jesse Lee Peterson. “I really felt like they have the same personality, like completely the same personality.”

Rose, 34, said she thinks West “appreciates the politics that Trump used in order to get in office” and added that she thinks Trump told West during their meeting at Trump Tower that he really wants to make a change.

“I would like to think that Kanye met with Trump, and Trump said, ‘Look, I seen these people, I knew they were gonna vote for me and I used them to get elected and I can't tell nobody that because I want to get a second term, but now that I'm in office I really want to make a change,’” she said. “Now, Kanye can't snitch on him, he can't snitch on himself. So, you know, maybe he's thinking of the greater good of what Trump can do for the country.”

Rose dated West from 2008 to 2010 and claimed last year in an interview with Complex that she never cheated on him despite Internet rumors and “constant bullying from him.”

West came out in support of Trump during a wild Twitter rant last month. He claimed that he shares “dragon energy” with the president.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” the “Good Life” rapper tweeted. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother.”

He later doubled down on his support for the president in a song titled “Ye vs. the People.”

Trump backed West in a subsequent tweet, saying “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Kim Kardashian, West’s wife, appeared to back away from her husband’s support of Trump, saying that his feelings were “HIS opinion.”

Chance the Rapper, a fellow Chicago hip-hop artist, initially backed West in his support of Trump, but clarified that he was only showing love for West, not the president.

"No matter how much I may disagree with [West], it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love--even if they were justified in doing so," Chance wrote. "Unfortunately, my attempt to support Kayne is being used to discredit my brothers and sisters in the movement and I can't sit by and let that happen either."