Billboard Music Awards nominees, performers and everything else you need to know

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are almost here.

The awards show -- which is slated to feature several star performances -- will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Here’s what you should know ahead of the big event.

Where can I watch the 2018 Billboard Music Awards?

You can catch the awards on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is hosting?

Singer Kelly Clarkson will emcee the Billboard Music Awards.

“I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a statement last month. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk, and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes.”

She continued, “Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Clarkson is also set to perform during the program.

What about the other artists performing?

Ariana Grande is going to kick off the awards show “with a show-stopping performance from her upcoming LP,” a press release stated.

The show also will feature a duet from Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato. They’ll perform the tune “Fall in Line.”

Ed Sheeran “will deliver a special performance on location from Dublin, Ireland,” a press release announced. Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey will perform “The Middle."

Fans can also expect to see Salt-N-Pepa with En Vogue and Macklemore join forces with Kesha.

Shawn Mendes is expected to peform "In My Blood" before he performs "Youth" with Khalid, a press release explains. A duet with Khalid and Normani is also set to take place.

K-pop band BTS -- along with pop stars Camila Cabello, John Legend, Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez -- also are among the announced performers.

Who is presenting?

Actresses Mila Kunis and Rebel Wilson, EDM duo The Chainsmokers, "World of Dance" host Jenna Dewan, pop star Nick Jonas and rapper French Montana are just some of the presenters who have been revealed.

How are award finalists determined?

“Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound,” a May 7 press release explained. “The awards are based on the reporting period of April 8, 2017 through March 31, 2018.”

The Billboard Chart Achievement Award and the Top Social Artist Award are both voted on by fans.

Who's up for Top Artist?

Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have all been nominated for the award.

What about the Top New Artist nominees?

This year’s nominees include Camila Cabello, R&B singer Khalid, plus rappers 21 Savage, Cardi B and Kodak Black.

Nominees for other Billboard categories can be found here. You can see the winners for categories that won't be part of the broadcast here.

Who is getting the Billboard Icon Award?

Janet Jackson. The artist will also reward fans with a performance on the live telecast -- her first televised performance in 9 years.

“I can’t wait!” the singer said in a May 7 tweet.

Past award recipients include Prince, Stevie Wonder, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

Jackson has been a dominant force on the Billboard charts for decades, thanks to hits including “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “I Get Lonely” and “All for You.”

The multi-platinum superstar will kick off another leg of her State of the World Tour in July.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.