Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding full of A-listers from George Clooney to Oprah to Serena Williams

Prince Harry's highly anticipated wedding to Meghan Markle is a star-studded affair.

The guest list ahead of the wedding was not made public, but as Saturday's event began, it became clear plenty of A-listers were in the crowd and dressed for the occassion.

Oprah Winfrey turned up at the church about two hours before the wedding in a pink feathered hat and a matching long-sleeve, knee-length dress. She walked in behind Idris Elba and his fiancée.

George Clooney and wife, Amal, arrived looking sharp in a classic suit while Amal shone in a yellow hat and matching dress. David and Victoria Beckham also filed into the church in matching black ensembles.

James Corden also showed up at the royal affair wearing a black suit and tie while his wife donned a pale pink dress and hat.

Earl Charles Spencer, Princess Diana's younger brother, arrived at about the same time as Oprah. James Blunt walked in a few moments later.

Elton John was spotted at the church as well. And Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy sat in the chapel in a black hat, looking serious as she waited for the ceremony to start.

Serena Williams was spotted in the chapel with Markle's good friend Priyanka Chopra. Williams, similar to Oprah, donned an all-pink Versace ensemble accessorized with Bulgari jewels and an ornate, pink fascinator while Chopra opted for a purple ensemble, which she topped off with a sparkling, purple hat.

Idris Elba and his girlfriend, Sabrina Dhowre, walked into the chapel hand in hand with garbed in black outfits. Dhowre sported a matching Gucci jacket with purse and a black, sheer hat.

Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa Middleton, arrived at the chapel with her husband, James Matthews, wearing a small, delicate fascinator and a mint green, floral dress. Matthews took by her side sporting the traditional tails with a pastel vest and tie.