Nikki Bella admits she has 'hope' for relationship with John Cena: 'I love John so much'

Nikki Bella still sees a future with ex-fiancé John Cena.

“I love John so much,” she told Page Six on Thursday following the couple’s broken engagement. “He is such an amazing man, I’m just right now going through a period of time where I need to focus on me and work on me.”

The WWE couple called off their wedding in April, just weeks before their nuptials were set to take place on May 5.

Since their time apart, Cena, 41, has openly said he still loves 34-year-old Bella — and continued to profess his feelings Thursday by posting a photo of the iconic scene in “Say Anything” where John Cusack holds a boombox over his head.

“I’ll admit it actually made me smile really big,” Bella told us of the not-so-subtle Instagram post. “I was like, ‘Well, it’s for me, everyone.'”

But before the couple makes any plans to reunite — the WWE diva is currently living with fellow wrestler and sister Brie Bella — Nikki is hoping the time apart will benefit the both of them.

“A healthy me is a healthy us, so I do have hope for our future, and I do think that we’ll have that royal happy ending, but only time can tell,” she said of her called-off wedding colliding with the chaos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day.

“At first I thought the royal wedding was stealing my shine away for a while, I’m like, ‘Of course they have to get married right by when I was getting married,'” she joked.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.