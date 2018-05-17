Amy Schumer says royal wedding is going to 'suck,' compares day to Westminster Dog Show

Comedian Amy Schumer said Thursday she thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is going to “suck” and likened the royal event to the Westminster Dog Show.

Schumer, 36, said on “Fitzy and Wippa,” an Australian radio show, that she felt bad for Markle and the pressure she must be under, The Independent reported.

“This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says it’s your day. It’s YOUR day. She’s like, no it’s not. She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before, there’s so much pressure ... can you imagine having a worse wedding?” Schumer said.

MEGHAN MARKLE’S FATHER WILL NOT ATTEND ROYAL WEDDING FOLLOWING SEVERAL DAYS OF CONTROVERSY, INDECISION

“That would suck. Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. It’s like a parade, it’s like Westminster Dog Show,” she continued.

The “I Feel Pretty” star told the hosts of the radio show that her wedding to Chris Fischer in February was wonderful because “my friends were high and drunk.”

Markle released a statement saying her father Thomas Markle would not attend the royal wedding following several days of controversy and indecision.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health,” Markle said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE ROYAL WEDDING

Thomas Markle had heart surgery on Wednesday following days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding.

The father also made headlines earlier this week when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the wedding.

Markle is slated to wed Prince Harry Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Fox News' Leora Arnowitz contributed to this report.