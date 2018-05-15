New York Daily News slammed for mocking 'deplorable' Ivanka Trump as 'Daddy's Little Ghoul'

The New York Daily News slammed Ivanka Trump as “Daddy’s Little Ghoul” in a Tuesday cover story mocking the first daughter as “seemingly oblivious” for attending the U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem.

The cover ridiculed Ivanka for being “all smiles” at the embassy opening while deadly clashes occurred in Gaza and even referred to her as a “deplorable” in a tweet promoting the derogatory cover.

Attacking the spouses and children of politicians has long been considered off limits, but Ivanka’s role in the administration creates gray area for the first daughter.

The actual story being promoted with the offensive cover doesn’t even back up the “ghoul” remark; the article is a straight-news story that doesn’t mention Ivanka until the fourth paragraph when it simply names members of the Trump administration who attended the opening.

But that didn’t stop the paper from using an image of Ivanka next to a bloody child, who was apparently hurt during the protests. The Daily News cover headline isn’t backed up by any journalism whatsoever, and she isn’t mentioned on the editorial page, either. The only thing inside the paper that coincides with the sleazy cover is a single photo caption noting that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, celebrated the embassy opening while protests occurred in Gaza.

The online version of the story that accompanied the “deplorable” tweet hardly mentioned the first daughter and didn’t include the over-the-top, anti-Trump images that appear in the hard copy. This essentially proves that the paper sensationalized Ivanka’s role in the protest in order to sell newspapers to its fan base of Trump critics.

Political commentator Britt McHenry told Fox News that the cover is “reprehensible” and calling Ivanka a ghoul lacks “any sort of decency.”

“It’s the same principle at work we saw with Michelle Wolf after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The message is clear: It’s never OK to denigrate or make fun of women unless they are conservative or vote Republican. Then it’s ‘comedy’ or ‘journalism,’ McHenry said. “Not only is the headline bad, but its unethical journalism to super impose her next to the Gaza protests and mislead readers into thinking she was responsible for it.”

Conservative commentator Carmine Sabia told Fox News that the Daily News “has no shame” and doesn’t even “make an attempt” to appear unbiased or impartial.

“This cover was disgusting on another level,” Sabia said. “It is a journalistic abortion.”

President Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem sparked outrage among Palestinians, who seek East Jerusalem as a future capital.

At least 58 people were killed during a chaotic scene at the Gaza border where Palestinians protested the U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem on Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said. Despite the backlash, Trump supporters consider the embassy opening one of the administration’s major achievements.

The Daily News has been overwhelmingly anti-Trump since the former reality star entered the world of politics. The tabloid called Trump voters “mindless zombies” and categorized Trump a “Dead Clown Walking” when he failed to win the Iowa caucus in 2016.

The seldom-read paper, which sells for $1.50, has also featured a cartoon of Trump beheading the Statue of Liberty, referred to him as “stupid,” depicted him with clown-like face paint and a variety of other insults.

Conservative strategist Chris Barron called it a “new low for any media outlet” and slammed the paper for hypocrisy.

“What is so ironic and pathetic is that the media -- in their never-ending quest to destroy the President -- has become everything they claim to hate about Trump,” Barron told Fox News. “I don’t ever want to hear anyone in the media complain about a Trump tweet or bemoan ‘this isn’t normal’ as long as the media itself acts in such an insanely abhorrent manner.”

“New low for any media outlet.” - Chris Barron

McHenry said that she isn’t a fan of the Daily News because of its “obvious left-wing bias,” but noted there are good reporters who still work there.

“It’s a shame that this reflects on all of them,” she said.