Meghan Markle's mother has reportedly quit her job at a Los Angeles mental health clinic

Meghan Markle’s mom has quit her job at a Los Angeles mental health clinic days before the royal wedding, to pursue her dream of opening her own practice, according to a report.

“Doria [Ragland] is no longer working at the mental health clinic … It was Doria’s decision to leave,” a source told Us Weekly. “She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”

Markle, 36, has previously gushed about her yoga-teacher and social-worker mom.

“We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I’ll still find so much solace in her support,” Markle wrote in an essay titled “Ten Women Who Changed My Life” for Glamour last summer. “That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend.”

News of Ragland, 61, quitting her job came the same day that Markle’s dad, Thomas, announced he wouldn’t be walking his daughter down the aisle after being caught staging photos with a paparazzo.

The “Suits” star’s mom and her father divorced when she was 6 years old.

Prince Harry, 33, has described his future mother-in-law as “amazing” to the BBC and flew her out to Toronto to join him and Meghan at the Invictus Games last year.

The mother of the bride is expected to have an important role during the May 19 ceremony and it is thought she’ll ride with Meghan in the car to St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, according to the Daily Mail. She’s also expected to meet Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Prince William and his wife, Kate, before the nuptials.

Markle and her mom will spend the night before the wedding at Cliveden House, an Italian-style mansion that became a luxury hotel in 1985, where rooms can cost up to $2,000 a night.

