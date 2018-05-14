Taraji P. Henson reveals engagement to NFL star Kelvin Hayden: 'I almost passed out!'

Taraji P. Henson is due to marry NFL star Kelvin Hayden, the actress revealed this week.

“I said yes y’all!!!” she captioned a Monday Instagram post of a photo showing two hands together -- as well as an engagement ring.

The 47-year-old actress said, “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!”

In part of her caption, Henson wrote, “#sheisofficiallyoffthemarketand she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!”

Henson, who has a 24-year-old son from a prior relationship, received dozens of comments from users offering their well-wishes.

Hayden later shared a photo on his Instagram account Monday of himself carrying Henson on his shoulders with a simple crown emoji.

The 34-year-old intercepted a pass for a 56-yard touchdown when the Indianapolis Colts beat the Chicago Bears 29-17 during the Super Bowl played in 2007. He also played for Atlanta and finished his NFL career with the Bears in 2014.

