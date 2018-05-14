Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Drama

'Lethal Weapon' renewed with new co-star

Fox News
In this April 20, 2015, file photo, Seann William Scott attends the LA Screening of "Just Before I Go" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. âLethal Weaponâ will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season. Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.

In this April 20, 2015, file photo, Seann William Scott attends the LA Screening of "Just Before I Go" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. âLethal Weaponâ will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season. Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.  (AP)

"Lethal Weapon" will return for a third season on Fox with a new co-star.

Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.

The 41-year-old Scott is best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" film series.

Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford's contract. He posted a message of congratulations to the cast and crew on Instagram.

"To my cast and crew - CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans - Thank you for the overwhelming support and love. Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season," Crawford wrote.

Crawford's Martin Riggs character will be written out, and Scott will play a new character with co-star Damon Wayans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.