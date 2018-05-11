'I am Groot' goes viral -- as student's resume and cover-letter submission

This student gets an A for audacity.

A Texas teacher asked students at a career education center Tuesday to pick a Marvel comics character, then create a resume and cover letter for that character, as part of a job-search exercise.

One student took a unique approach.

The student chose Groot, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” hero known mostly for repeating the line: “I am Groot.”

So the resume and cover letter the student submitted contained nothing but the phrase "I am Groot" over and over again.

When the submission was posted online, it went viral.

The student received a 95 out of 100 because of his creativity, Jeff Davis, a teacher at Wichita Falls Independent School District, told the Times Record News.

“The idea that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take lives within one particular student of mine,” Davis wrote on Facebook.

"I think that it going viral is something that is pretty cool," he continued. "Some friends of mine that live in other states have told me how they heard about it on the news and how it seems kind of surreal to know someone that was a part of something so popular."

Davis said he never thought the post would go viral. It received more than 63,000 reactions and 174,000 shares on Facebook as of early Friday.

The teacher also said another student took on the role as Daredevil – “A blind lawyer by day, crime fighter by night.”

"The resume was turned in, written in normal Times New Roman print, but there was another attachment that the student changed to represent the braille dots," he told the newspaper.