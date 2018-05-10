Pamela Anderson writes letter asking for Kanye West's support of Julian Assange

As Pamela Anderson continues to be one of Julian Assange’s greatest advocates while he sits in legal exile at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Now, she’s hoping to enlist the help of Kanye West to drum up public support for Assange’s cause.

According to a letter obtained by TMZ, the former “Baywatch” beauty penned a note to West in the hopes of convincing him to use his celebrity and social media platform, which has been getting a lot of attention of late, to drum up support for Assange in the United States. Anderson hopes to get him freed from the embassy. Anderson claims the situation is urgent as Assange is being “tortured.”

“I was wondering about your thoughts on Julian Assange. I support him and I know you value Free Speech,” Anderson wrote in the letter. “Visibility is good for him especially in America.Where they are trying to put him away for life or worse for exposing corruption in governments. I think they are trying to kill him. It is Torture.”

As previously reported, U.S. intelligence agencies have determined that Wikileaks coordinated with Russian intelligence to release hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election campaign. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has said in the past that the Justice Department considers arresting Assange a priority.

Anderson claims that Assange has been locked in a “small room” for almost 6 years since and has been cut off from any visitors, phone calls or internet access.

“He is genius. A real world leader that young people love,” she writes. “So, I want to seek more voices and share more about his fight. Public support could set him free. Media is monopolized So some brave voices are the only Hope to break through.”

The star appealed to West’s ego, telling him that she respects his “no filter,” approach to public life. Recently, though, his propensity for speaking his unfiltered mind got him in some hot water. After expressing public support for Donald Trump on Twitter, West appeared on TMZ where he admitted to an opiod addiction and offhandedly mentioned that he believes slavery was a choice for those in captivity.