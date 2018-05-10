'Big Bang Theory' Season 11 finale recap: Sheldon and Amy's wedding gets a big shocker

It’s all been leading to this, after proposing at the top of the Season, Sheldon and Amy’s wedding date finally arrived in Season 11, Episode 24. Fans finally learned how it all ended in the big wedding-day finale titled “The Bow Tie Asymmetry.”

The episode opens with the gang in full strategy mode. Family are coming into town from all over the place and it’s up to them to facilitate getting them together in time for the wedding. Penny is in charge of grabbing Amy’s parents from the airport while Raj is tasked with grabbing Sheldon’s mom and sister Missy. As the trio drive, Mrs. Cooper reveals that Missy is pregnant with her second baby and notes that her husband is at home watching their first child. Missy, however, reveals that they’re actually separated and her mom just can’t deal.

Meanwhile, Howard is in his living room playing with a dog that wandered into his backyard. Bernadette is about to chastise him for adding another member to the already-crowded household, but he tells her he’s already called the owner to come retrieve the little guy. When the doorbell rings, he’s shocked to discover that he’s holding none other than “Star Wars” star Mark Hamill’s pooch. The star offers Howard a reward for finding his dog, Bark Hamill, but Howard says he can’t accept money.

Instead, he asks Hamill to officiate the wedding, stealing the job away from Sheldon’s former rival, Wil Wheaton. Wheaton takes the news poorly, due in large part to the fact that Howard waited until the day of the wedding to break it to him. He approaches Hamill and tells him that he was awake all night working on notes for the wedding.

“Thanks, this’ll be a big help!” an oblivious Hamill says, walking off with Wheaton’s notebook.

The episode cuts to Leonard doing his best to straighten Sheldon’s bowtie and getting emotional. He has no problem telling his friend that he’s proud of him and that, after today, he’ll officially be Amy’s problem.

“Don’t be silly Leonard,” Sheldon says while embracing Leonard. “I will always be your problem.”

Mary Cooper enters the room and asks if Leonard will give them a minute. She mentions Sheldon’s dad and how he’d be proud of him before trying to fix the tie herself. However, Sheldon stops her noting that Amy said sometimes a little asymmetry is a good thing. That’s when he gets a sudden burst of inspiration with regard to his work. He throws tradition to the wind and goes to Amy’s dressing room and explains his breakthrough and the couple starts to work on it.

Outside, as the guests wait for the ceremony to start, Howard asks Hamill to host an impromptu Q&A about “Star Wars” to help fill the time. This holds over everyone except Amy’s brash mother, who assumes Sheldon has walked out and stands up to go retrieve her daughter. This, however, is something Penny doesn’t allow. She finally stands up to the old woman telling her that Sheldon loves Amy and would never, under any circumstances, hurt her.

Eventually, Penny personally goes in back to see what’s up, only to find Leonard has joined their calculations and can confirm that they’re onto something world-changing. Penny, though, is completely unamused.

“She’s right, we have our whole lives to do science together,” Sheldon says. “Let’s get married.”

As they walk down the aisle, Sheldon is shocked to see his wedding will be officiated by Hamill, and notes that he has literally 4,000 things for him to sign afterwards. That’s when the big moment comes.

Amy walks down the aisle and the two exchange vows.

“When I was a little girl, I used to dream about my wedding, but eventually I stopped because I thought that day would never come. And then I met you. From the first moment in that coffee shop, I knew that there was something special between us. Even though I did work on a study that disproved love at first sight,” Amy says. “Clearly it was wrong, because I felt something that day and those feelings have only gotten stronger with time. I can’t imagine loving you more than I do right now, but I felt that way yesterday and the day before yesterday and the day before that.”

Then it’s Sheldon’s turn, and the man who doesn’t understand social interaction knew that acknowledging he didn’t know what to say was the perfect thing to say.

“in this moment… I have no words. I guess I’m overwhelmed by you. In a good way… Not in the elevator in the Haunted Mansion way. Even if I can’t tell you now how I feel… I will spend my life showing you how much I love you.”

With that, a visibly choked up Hamill finally said the words fans have been waiting many years to hear and pronounced Sheldon and Amy husband and wife.