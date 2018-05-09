Rihanna's Met Gala outfit featured borrowed papal miter, New York's Cardinal Dolan jokes

One cardinal has dished on his “hand” in Rihanna’s Met Gala look.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan referenced the miter -- a type of hat -- that the “Umbrella” hitmaker donned for Monday’s splashy affair while speaking on satellite radio this week.

“Yes, in fact the news said she was wearing a tiara -- which no,” the archbishop of New York claimed on Sirius XM’s The Catholic Channel, jesting the singer “gave it back to me this morning.”

“I was teasing my auxiliaries, who were teasing me, about Rihanna and I said, 'Hey, you guys should not complain ‘cause she’s volunteered to do some confirmations,'” he added, breaking into laughter. “She was very gracious, everybody was, I couldn’t believe it.”

The Catholic Herald reports that the archdiocese has confirmed Dolan was joking.

In fact, Rihanna -- one of the 2018 Met Gala co-chairs -- sported a Maison Margiela dress and coat and a Stephen Jones hat, Vogue reports.

“The outfit is a three coordinated piece, comprising of a sculptural jacket and a skirt worn over a bustier dress and a custom made hat,” designer Margiela explained in an Instagram post. “In total, the outfit took 250 hours to sew and 500 hours to hand embroider by Maison Margiela’s Paris Atelier.”

The theme for this year’s event was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” An exhibition of the same name is due to open May 10.

“There were some aspects that looked kind of like a masquerade party, a Halloween party,” Dolan revealed. “I didn’t really see anything sacrilegious -- you may have seen some things in poor taste, but I didn’t detect anybody out to offend the church.”

The Met Gala, hosted annually by Anna Wintour and celebrity co-chairs, is a fundraising effort with all proceeds going to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, which is the only curatorial department at the museum that funds itself.

Tickets to the event can cost $30,000 each, with a table running a whooping $275,000.

