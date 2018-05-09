Geena Davis' fourth husband files for divorce after 16 years of marriage

Geena Davis’ fourth husband, Reza Jarrahy, filed for divorce from the actress Tuesday after 16 years of marriage.

Jarrahy, 42, cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the split and stated the couple separated on Nov. 15, 2017, People reported, citing court documents.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY WAX FIGURES UNVEILED AT MADAME TUSSAUDS

The “Thelma & Louise” actress and Jarrahy, a doctor, were married on Sept. 1, 2001, and have three children together. They met through friends in 1999 and were engaged a year later.

Jarrahy is requesting “spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their children,” according to court documents. He reportedly asked a judge to refuse Davis any spousal support requests.

PAUL NEWMAN WAS DETERMINED TO HELP VETERANS IN NEED, SAYS CLOSE FRIEND

Before Jarrahy, the Academy Award-winner was married to director Renny Harlin, “Jurassic Park” actor Jeff Goldblum and restaurateur Richard Emmolo.