'Lethal Weapon' reportedly fires main star, seeks to recast for Season 3

It seems Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” TV series is in some serious trouble for Season 3 as reports indicate its main star’s bad behavior has prompted the minds behind the drama to make efforts to recast him before a potential renewal.

“Lethal Weapon,” which is one of the network’s higher-rated dramas, has reportedly been having trouble with star Clayne Crawford, who plays Martin Riggs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was fired from the procedural drama, but each actor the studio has approached to replace him has passed.

The star had come under fire lately for his bad behavior on set, which prompted apologies for two recent incidents. The outlet reports that Crawford issued an apology after becoming angry on set when he believed he was working under unsafe conditions. Because of his outburst, he was reportedly forced to meet with human resources, undergo studio-appointed therapy and give some of his paycheck to one of the parties involved.

The second incident, ironically, allegedly took place when another actor complained about unsafe conditions on an episode Crawford was directing for Season 2.

“I absolutely love, respect and care for my crew and cast, and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs," Crawford wrote. "I an incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents,” he said in a statement at the time.

It’s unclear at this time what the future of the show will be in the event that they fail to recast the character before the rest of the cast’s contracts are up in June.

Fox and Warner Bros. TV each had no comment when reached by Fox News.