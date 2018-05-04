Trial set for 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack, alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere

Alleged sex cult leader Keith Raniere and former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack came face-to-face for the first time since the pair were charged with sex-trafficking when they appeared before a federal judge in Brooklyn on Friday.

Raniere and Mack, who have separate representation, did not look at each other at all during the status conference where a judge set a trial date for October 1, 2018.

Raniere pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. Mack is reportedly seeking a plea deal. Both are charged with coercing women who joined the self-help group NXIVM into becoming a part of a secret sub-group where they were expected to act as "slaves" and engage in sex acts. Some of the women were branded a symbol that prosecutors said contained Raniere's initials.

Mack, 35, appeared nervous and shaken up in court, focusing her gaze mostly on the floor except when looking up at the judge. Raniere, who was wearing a prison jumpsuit, had his mouth in an open position, focusing his attention on the judge and his lawyers.

The court appearance Friday is one of several the pair will have before trial. A follow-up status conference has been set for June 12 at 11 a.m. Mack's lawyers are petitioning the court to allow the actress not to be present for future status conferences.

Raniere has been held without bail. Mack was freed after a court appearance last month.

Arrangements are being made for her to be on house arrest in California.

