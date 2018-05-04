'Flip or Flop' star Tarek El Moussa 'can barely walk' after back injury

"Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa revealed on Instagram that a back injury has left him barely able to walk.

The HGTV star, who previously suffered a back injury, shared the "awful news" with his fans on Friday.

"Awful news...life has been going so well and I've been so happy and healthy! Unfortunately....I injured my back again....it's very scary," El Moussa wrote.

The 36-year-old explained that after injuring his back last time, he lost 50 pounds and "was taking large amounts of pain meds to try and help the pain." He said it took him a year-and-a-half to recover.

"Truthfully those meds really affected my mental and physical state and changed who I was," he admitted.

"As of today I can barely walk...I honestly can't even believe this is happening, I feel like it's a bad dream that I will wake up from," El Moussa shared.

The famous house flipper admitted that he is "very down" over the injury.

"It is going to take a lot of positivity (sic) and strength to go through this a second time," he concluded. "I will stay positive and I will fight to get healthy again. I appreciate all the support."

El Moussa has not only struggled with back issues in the past, the star has also battled thyroid and testicular cancer.