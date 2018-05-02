Jim Carrey shares new painting mocking Trump's 2015 medical report

Comedian-turned-political cartoonist Jim Carrey is at it again posting another original painting to his social media that mocks President Trump.

This time, the actor set his sights on the recent controversy surrounding Trump’s 2015 medical report.

Dr. Harold Bornstein, who made headlines after giving a hyperbolic report of then-candidate Trump’s health, recently alleged that Trump dictated his own clean bill of health, explaining the similarities between the letter and the president’s pattern of speech.

“He dictated the whole letter. I didn’t write that letter,” he claimed. “I just made it up as I went along.”

On Wednesday, Carrey posted the latest in his now-lengthy line of politically-inspired paintings. In it, Bornstein is typing on a keyboard with a shirtless Trump behind him giving the “OK” symbol. The painting contains text that is supposed to be what Trump is dictating in the letter.

“Lab tests astonishingly excellent. Stamina extraordinary,” it reads. “Urine sample delicious. Best I’ve ever tasted.”

The reference is a clear jab at the ongoing controversy surrounding an alleged tape depicting Trump reportedly asking Russian prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed, which took center stage recently when former FBI Director James Comey wrote about discussing it with the president in his new book “A Higher Loyalty.”

Carrey captioned the painting, “Hippocratic oaf.”

This isn’t the first time that Carrey has used his newfound painting prowess to skewer the Trump White House.

As previously reported, he’s caught backlash from social media users for depictions of Trump as the Wicked Witch, as well as an unflattering visage of White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Carrey has posted nearly non-stop political paintings on social media since February, with the Bornstein being the latest.

While Carrey’s work initially drew backlash, it seems the tide has shifted and that mostly fans are the ones speaking up online with messages of support.

“I’m gonna need a calendar of all these sweet, sweet pieces of art, man,” one user wrote.

“This has to be my fave so far!! Just brilliant,” another said, among a chorus of other users calling for the star to continue painting.