Christina El Moussa, Ant Anstead celebrate 6-month anniversary

Christina El Moussa and her boyfriend, British TV host Ant Anstead, are going strong.

On Monday, Anstead shared a sweet photo of the two cuddling on Instagram, and gushed about their six-month anniversary.

"What an amazing six months it’s been with this lady!!!" Anstead wrote. "Where has the time flown! I’ve loved every second I spend with her! She totally gets me (which is rare) and we have done so so much in such a short time! @christinaelmoussa is a proper travel buddy! With an amazing sense of humour and gets my British sarcasm (also rare). Timing is weird! Very weird in a great way! A VERY great way! Looking forward to the next chapter #Act2 ❤️#HMF x x x."

A post shared by ant anstead (@ant_anstead) on Apr 30, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

Last week, 34-year-old El Moussa also shared a photo of the two showing PDA, writing, "Walk on the wild side with me @ant_anstead #HMF."

A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Apr 21, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

El Moussa and Anstead began dating last year after her split from ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children -- 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden. Last month, she gushed that meeting Anstead through a mutual friend was "fate" while wishing him a happy 39th birthday.

"He has already grounded me in so many ways and I’m so grateful for him," El Moussa wrote. "@ant_anstead is an amazing dad to his children and also great with mine, driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF. Happy 39th birthday gorgeous. ❤."