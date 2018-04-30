NY Times Metro editor resigns after investigation, citing mistakes

The Metro editor of The New York Times resigned Monday after the paper conducted an internal investigation into undisclosed "mistakes."

Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet and Managing Editor Joseph Kahn announced Wendell Jamieson's resignation in an email to newsroom employees. The email included a statement from Jamieson in which he said: "I regret and apologize for my mistakes and leaving under these circumstances."

The New York Post reported that the investigation into Jamieson involved women and went on for several weeks. The Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Fox News.

"Leading Metro for the last five years and working with the incredible Times team has been the high point of my professional life," Jamieson said. "I'm especially proud of all the talent I’ve helped bring to The Times."

A New York City native, Jamieson had worked at the Times since 2000 and had been the paper's Metro editor since 2013. He had previously worked for Newsday, the New York Daily News and the Post.

Susan Chira, a senior correspondent and editor on gender issues, will act as interim metro editor.

This past November, the Times suspended then-White House correspondent Glenn Thrush amid allegations of sexual harassment by former co-workers. The Times opted not to fire Thrush, but moved him off the White House beat when his suspension ended in January.

Last month, the Times and The New Yorker shared the Pulitzer Prize for public service for their reporting on sexual misconduct by disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein. The reports sparked the #MeToo movement and set off a worldwide reckoning over sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Click for more from the New York Post.