Jackie Chan's estranged daughter claims to be homeless, living under a bridge

Jackie Chan’s estranged lovechild is claiming to be homeless and living under a bridge with her girlfriend, Canadian social media influencer Andi Autumn.

Etta Ng Chok Lam, who goes by “Etta Ng," released a video last week claiming she was homeless thanks to her “homophobic parents” and has been living in fear of being separated from Autumn.

A rep for the 64-year-old Hollywood actor and Hong Kong martial artist, whose estimated to be worth $395 million, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Chan has acknowledged having an affair with Lei. He's called the affair “that serious mistake.”



“Hi I’m Jackie Chan’s daughter and this is my girlfriend Andi,” the 19-year-old read from a paper sheet. “We’ve been homeless for a month due to homophobic parents. We pretty much slept under a bridge and other things.”

The couple claimed they’ve been forced onto the streets because of their romantic relationship. Ng added they cannot approach government shelters in Hong Kong out of fear they will be split up.

“I’ve asked all my friends for help,” said Autumn. “I’ve asked all my family for help. Everyone just keeps sending us to the directions of shelters, where they know we will be split up.”

Ng added, “I don’t even understand. We’ve gone to the police, we’ve gone to the hospital, the food banks, LGBTQ community shelters and all of them just don’t give a s---. Two people in love that share love are trying not to get split apart and they’re trying to f--- us over just because – I don’t understand it – I love her.”

In the video caption, Ng and Autumn pleaded for viewers to repost the video online in hopes of spreading the word to those who may not know about their situation.

“At this point, we have nowhere to go because the friend of Andi’s that is helping, can no longer house us,” they wrote. “We understand people who are busy but this is a bit much. And now I can only turn to the internet for help as there is strength in numbers.

"We don’t know the next time we will have Internet access so we might be off the grid for a while. All I know is that our love is stronger than this but we are getting tired of it. No one we know, family, friend or government services will help.”

The video has received over 64,000 views since it went live.

According to the UK’s Express, Ng’s mother Elaine Ng Yi-Lei was a beauty queen in Hong Kong when she met Chan in 1998, resulting in an affair. When Ng was born a year later, the couple had parted ways.

"I have no feelings for him," Etta Ng said in 2015 of Chan. "He is my biological father, but he is not in my life.”

She added, “He never existed in my life. I will never regard him as a father. I would not say that he is my dad. I would say, ‘Oh, Jackie Chan, an actor.’”

In 2017, People Magazine reported Ng went public with her sexuality and introduced her girlfriend to the world in a series of Instagram posts.

“People all over the world have been rooting us on a Hong Kong media continues to mock,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me.”

In late 2017, Hong Kong’s Standard newspaper reported Ng and her mother have had a strained relationship over the years and allegedly had a falling out when the teen came out as a lesbian. Ng reportedly dropped out of school and moved out of the family home to live with Autumn.

Ng’s mother said at the time she would always love her daughter.

Chan has a son from his marriage to actress Joan Lin.