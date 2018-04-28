‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3’ pitched by cast members

Fans of the two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films are growing excited by the news that a third installment is in the works.

Actress Alexis Bledel let the initial word slip during an appearance Thursday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," a gushing fanboy of the beloved teenage film. In response to Fallon’s enthusiasm, Bledel said, “We just pitched the third movie,” drawing whoops from the crowd.

Bledel didn’t fill in any details on the project, but castmate Amber Tamblyn took to Twitter to provide more background. Apparently, a script has been written and now it’s just a matter of getting the green light.

“I realize what I’m about to say regarding the third installment of the "Sisterhood" franchise is not enough to break the Internet, but certainly could crack it…” Tamblyn said. ”Alexis is right. We’ve been pitching and there is a script. A good one. It’s up to a studio now to make the film. So far, no luck. So keep your fingers crossed, or, knock down their doors with jeans emojis.”

The "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" bowed in 2005 via Warner Bros. based on the novel of the same name by Ann Brashares. The film became an instant cult classic, and a sequel was released in 2008. In the films, four teenage girls – Carmen (America Ferrera) Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Lena (Alexis Bledel) and Bridget (Blake Lively) – play best friends from Bethesda, Maryland who are about to separate for the summer for the first time in their lives. To stay together, the girls agree to share a pair of jeans over the course of the season as a way to stay together. The film follows each girl’s journey with the jeans.

