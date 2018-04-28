Princess Michael of Kent reportedly had two black sheep named Venus and Serena

Princess Michael of Kent, also commonly referred to as "Princess Pushy," has raised royal controversy once again.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, an ex-boyfriend of the Princess of Kent's daughter, Ella Windsor, opened up about his experience as an almost-royal family member and the unpopularity of Ella's mother, who was known by some to be "perfectly ghastly," due to her reported bigotry.

"Princess Michael, though generally free of British colonial prejudices, and beyond reproach when it came to me, nevertheless invited trouble out of what felt like a desire to shock: her pair of black sheep in Gloucestershire were named Venus and Serena," he explained, but quickly defended the so-called pushy princess. "Most everybody thought she was 'perfectly ghastly,' but I saw a nice side of Princess Michael. She could be funny, intelligent, generous, and she was a lot more industrious than the other royals."

It’s unclear if Princess Michael still has the sheep, who were apparently named after the famous African-American tennis playing sisters, Venus and Serena Williams.

But the princess' names for her black sheep is this is not the first incident opening her up to criticism for her racist attitudes.

Back in December, the Princess of Kent raised eyebrows after donning a Blackamoor brooch to the Queen's Christmas lunch - the first major event for soon-to-royal Meghan Markle, who is biracial - to meet and greet with the extended royal family. The brooch the princess wore featured a black figure donning a gold headdress and robe.

Blackamoor art and jewelry romanticizes the times of slavery and is considered racially insensitive today.

But the pushy princess denied any wrongdoing and later said in a statement through a royal representative that the brooch "was a gift and has been worn many times before. Princess Michael is very sorry and distressed that it has caused offense.”

And while the princess claimed she meant no direct offense to Markle, the royal has been known for pushing the limits and has had allegedly had previous outbursts of racism.

In 2004, Princess Michael caused another controversial stir when she reportedly told a group of African-American patrons at a New York City restaurant to "go back to the colonies." She later denied making the statement to the New York Post.

“I did not say ‘back to the colonies,” she clarified in the article. “I said ‘you should remember the colonies.’ Back in the days of the colonies, there were rules that were very good."

Several months after the alleged incident, she again denied making a racial slur, telling ITV, "I even pretended years ago to be an African, a half-caste African, but because of my light eyes I did not get away with it, but I dyed my hair black."

She added, "I had this adventure [in Africa] with these absolutely adorable, special people and to call me racist: it's a knife through the heart because I really love these people."