Bill Cosby 'feeling great' after guilty verdict, rep says

Bill Cosby's rep says the 80-year-old is “feeling great” after being found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Andrew Wyatt appeared on “Good Morning America” and told George Stephanopoulos his client is spending time with his wife, Camille Cosby.

"Mr. Cosby is right now with Mrs. Cosby,” Wyatt said. "He's feeling great. He's confident. Although he's been found guilty, he's innocent of these charges and he maintains his innocence. He's going to walk around as a man who's innocent because he didn't do anything wrong.”

Wyatt said the once-celebrated comedian, who was found guilty by a jury on Thursday of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, is “confident.” His lawyer, Tom Mesereau, has said "the fight is not over" and said he will appeal.

“He's confident because he didn't do anything wrong,” Wyatt insisted. “These are allegations that are decade-long allegations. These women have no evidence. They went to no authorities."

Wyatt added, "I think these jurors got it wrong."

On Thursday, Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

Cosby could be headed to prison when he is sentenced in 60 to 90 days. Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine on each of the three counts. He is likely to get less than that under state sentencing guidelines, but given his age, even a modest term could mean he will die behind bars.

After 14 hours of deliberations, the jury reached a verdict around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and determined Cosby was guilty on three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault. The comedian initially had no visible reaction in the courtroom as his fate was announced, but upon hearing the district attorney's request that his bail be revoked he launched into an expletive-laden rant.

The moment happened when District Attorney Kevin Steele argued Cosby's bail was not high enough. It prompted the comedian, who once called out Eddie Murphy for using curse words in his act, to push away his lawyer's hand and shout that he does not have a private plane and then refer to Steele with an expletive.

"I'm sick of him!" Cosby shouted at Steele. The request to have his bail revoked was denied.

Before his downfall, Cosby was long-known for his success as a comedian and actor. He won five Grammy Awards after breaking into the stand-up scene in the ‘60s. He then paralleled that success on TV, winning three consecutive Emmy Awards from 1966 to 1968 for his role on “I Spy.” The show elevated him to a new level of stardom and led to the eventual creation of his titular sitcom, “The Cosby Show.” In 1998, he became known to a new generation as the host of “Kids Say the Darndest Things.”

He was also once lauded as a philanthropist, and received more than 50 honorary degrees from universities across the country. Cosby's legacy of giving was topped by a $20 million gift to Spelman College in 1988 and including, among many other donations, $3 million to the Morehouse School of Medicine and $1 million in 2004 to the U.S. National Slavery Museum in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

But most of Cosby’s honorary degrees were revoked one by one, as more and more women came forward to allege he had assaulted them. Following the verdict, multiple others revoked his degree including Notre Dame and Carnegie Mellon.

In the end, it was one woman – Constand – who had the information and the statute of limitations on her side to force Cosby to trial.



Fox News' Leora Arnowitz, Sasha Savitsky and The Associated Press contributed to this report.