Amy Schumer hospitalized with 'horrible kidney infection'

Amy Schumer will not be going to London like she planned.

On Friday, the 36-year-old comedian announced on Instagram that she had to cancel her upcoming appearance at the U.K. premiere of "I Feel Pretty" after being hospitalized for a kidney infection.

"Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for five days with a horrible kidney infection," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in the hospital. "I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go."



Amy Schumer Gushes Over New BFF: 'It's Me and Oprah Till the End'

"I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first," she continued. "I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too."

Midway through the post, Schumer also thanked the medical professionals at the hospital as well as her family and new husband, Chris Fischer, who is seen holding her hand in another photo. "I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris?" she quipped before adding, "and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time."

A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:39am PDT

Amy Schumer Opens Up About Not Being Retouched in Her New Film 'I Feel Pretty'

This isn't the first time Schumer has shared on social media that she's in the hospital. In September 2016, she posted a video of herself in the hospital not long after revealing that she got food poisoning during a trip with her then-boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, in Paris, France.