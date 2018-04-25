Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson's relationship 'not in a good place,' report says

Two weeks after Tristan Thompson's alleged cheating scandal, his future with Khloe Kardashian still isn't certain.

A source tells ET that while the pair remain in Cleveland and are focused on their newborn daughter, their relationship is "not in a good place."

"Khloe and Tristan continuing as a couple isn't a sure thing," ET's source says. "Khloe is still upset over everything that came to light regarding Tristan, and is taking time to enjoy being a new mom before deciding the future of her relationship."

The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter True Thompson, on April 12, just days after reports surfaced that the NBA player had cheated on Kardashian with multiple women. According to ET's source, it's been a "difficult" time for Kardashian, who is looking forward to returning to Los Angeles and the support of her family.

"Khloe is planning to head back to LA soon, because she wants to be surrounded by her family and friends as she goes through this difficult time," the source shares. "Khloe is a strong woman, but like everyone she needs the support of her loved ones."

"Khloe's nursery is ready for True in LA, so she's just waiting for the right time to head home," the source adds.

Another source, meanwhile, told ET on Tuesday that the 33-year-old reality star is planning to stay in Cleveland another "few weeks to a month at least."

