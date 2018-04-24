YouTuber Jake Paul sued for $2.5M after being accused of trashing California rental, report says

Notorious YouTube star Jake Paul is reportedly being sued for $2.5 million after he was accused of trashing a property he rented in California.

The lawsuit, filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, stated Paul and others rented the “multi-million dollar single-family home located in an upscale neighborhood” in 2016, The Wrap reported.

Paul and the others trashed the property while shooting their YouTube videos, the suit alleged. Paul, like his brother Logan, is known for pulling pranks and doing stunts in his videos. The YouTuber has more than 14 million subscribers to his channel.

The suit also stated many people went to the property after learning where Paul lived. The suit alleged Paul and the others “caused extensive damage” to the property.

PARIS JACKSON SLAMS RUMORS CLAIMING SHE IS ‘ABOUT TO DIE’

“Defendants performed a number of dangerous and damaging stunts at the Subject Property including lighting fires in the backyard, filling the pool with cereal, draining the pool and lighting a fire in the pool, hosting parties at the roof, installing a trampoline on the roof, and making holes in the interior walls of the Subject Property,” the suit stated.

Paul and others “took it upon themselves” to make repairs to the property because there was so much damage, the suit stated. Paul and others didn’t receive permission to do any kind of remodeling, according to the suit.

The suit also stated the owners of the home were contacted by neighbors saying Paul had people in and out of the property all the time and fires were viewed from the backyard.

Paul’s legal representative told TMZ that the plaintiffs were aware of the YouTuber’s antics.

“There’s no allegation regarding the actual amount of damages other than the request for punitive damages,” Paul’s rep said. “That’s because the damages were minimal compared to the amount they’re asking. They say they want punitive damages because they say they didn’t know Jake would use the house for his pranks, but the original lease states it’s for Jake’s personal use.”

PRINCE’S HEIRS SUE WALGREENS, ILLINOIS HOSPITAL OVER MUSICIAN’S CARE DURING HIS FIRST OVERDOSE

The rep told the gossip site that it would be impossible for the property owners not to have known about the pranks because they raised the rent instead of asking them to leave.

Paul like his brother Logan have made headlines recently for their antics in front and behind the camera.

Jake Paul was captured on video saying the N-word, while Logan Paul received heavy criticism after he posted a video that showed a body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan.

Fox News' Madeline Farber contributed to this report.