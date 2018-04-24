George H.W. Bush 'SNL' impersonator Dana Carvey recalls 'funny moment' with former president

Thirty years ago, all eyes were on comedian Dana Carvey as the "Saturday Night Live" star impersonated the most powerful person in the U.S. at the time: President George H.W. Bush.

Carvey appeared on "Conan" Monday night to discuss what television host Conan O'Brien called his "sweet impression" of the former president, which, he added eventually led to a 25-year friendship between the pair.

“They welcomed my wife and I to the White House after he had lost the election and we really hung out with them, we really got to know them,” Carvey said. “They were so much fun together."

The comedian recalled Bush's late wife, Barbara, being "so funny" and "witty" and called their marriage "effortless."

At first, Carvey admitted, the first couple didn't know who he was. But over the years, Carvey and Bush grew close, even exchanging phone numbers. In fact, Carvey remembered receiving a phone call from Bush on election night in 2004.

"His son's running for re-election, and that's the kind of person he is," Carvey said. "He goes, 'How you doing Dana?' I said, 'Fine, isn't your son running for re-election?"

He continued, "We had so many warm moments with them ... It was a different time."

O'Brien then appeared to take a dig at President Trump who has publicly critcized Alec Baldwin’s "terrible" impression of him on "SNL," praising Bush for having "a real grace for looking at comedians and seeing the sweetness in it and silliness in it." He added, "It's important in our country."

"Yeah, they didn't demonize the other side," Carvey replied.

Carvey then recalled a "funny moment" he had with Bush in Houston once when the FBI swept his room. Barbara turned to Carvey and said, "You know, George had always fancied himself an impressionist." Then Bush started to do his James Cagney act.

"I just love them and I wish the best for everybody," Carvey said, referring to Bush's hospitalization after he contracted an infection Monday that spread to his blood just one day after his wife's funeral.