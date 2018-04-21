Expand / Collapse search
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson had the best response to a Minnesota teen's 'promposal'

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Actor Dwayne Johnson had a big surprise for a Minnesota teen on Friday.

In a video posted Twitter, Katie Kelzenberg asked Johnson an important question: “Will you ROCK it with me at prom?”

Days later, the teen got her answer. While in her AP statistics class at Stillwater Area High School, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, a recorded announcement came over the loudspeaker:

“I’m going to start this Friday morning announcement off with a little bit of fun and a little bit of excitement. You’re probably thinking ‘What? What is The Rock doing on our intercom system?’ Well, I’m sending a message to a very special young lady, and her name is Miss Katie Kelzenberg,” he said.

The Rock had to unfortunately tell the superfan -- who has a Dwayne Johnson pillow, T-shirt, action figure and even a cutout of the actor, according to the Pioneer Press -- that he would not be able to make it to prom on May 5. The actor will be in Hawaii filming his new movie, “Jungle Cruise,” he said.

But the scheduling conflict didn’t stop Johnson from giving Kelzenberg the surprise of a lifetime. The Rock announced that he rented out a local movie theater for the teen to watch his recently released movie “Rampage.”

"I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! Your money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ."

SURPRISE KATIE KELZENBERG! About a week ago, I come across a video on my Twitter feed, from a student at Stillwater Area High School (oldest high school in Minnesota) asking me if I would be her date to her prom. Unfortunately, I’ll be shooting during that time in Hawaii, BUT I was so impressed by this young lady’s charm and confidence to even ask me (ladies always get shy in front of me) that I had to do something special. I decided to rent out an entire theater (capacity 232 seats) in her town so Katie and her closest 232 friends and family can enjoy a special screening of RAMPAGE. And all the free popcorn, candy and soda high school kids can consume! You’re money’s no good Katie... everything is on Uncle DJ. 🤙🏾🍿 🍭🥤!! And I also taped a special morning message surprising Katie and her high school that will play across the school’s intercom system... literally...RIGHT NOW, Katie should be turning red hearing me surprise her in front of her entire school. I wish I was there in person Katie, to see your reaction to all this, but I’ll hear about for sure and most importantly - you and all your friends have fun at the theater and ENJOY RAMPAGE! Thanks for being an AWESOME FAN and I’m a lucky dude to have fans like you. Uncle DJ 🤟🏾❤️ Ps - the gorilla in Rampage is way smarter (and better looking) than I am, but don’t tell him that because he has a HUGE ego 🦍

“I couldn’t believe it. I was so surprised,” the teen said, according to the Pioneer Press. “I just kept thinking, ‘He saw me! He knows who I am!’”

“I like that he interacts with his fans so well. He takes time out of his day to connect with them,” Kelzenberg added.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.