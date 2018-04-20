Kate Upton stuns in new swimwear photoshoot for Yamamay's summer collection

Kate Upton is ready to heat things up.

Italian retailer Yamamay unveiled their Sculpt swimwear collection for summer 2018 on Instagram Thursday, which featured the Sports Illustrated cover girl modeling curve-hugging bikinis and one-pieces.

Sports Illustrated previously reported the 25-year-old partnered with the brand earlier this year when she debuted their lacy lingerie for spring, along with the tagline, “beauty and sensuality starts from your inner feelings.”

The photos were shot by Giampaolo Sgura who also worked with Upton for Yamamay's spring campaign.

The announcement comes just months after Upton revealed she was refusing to participate in GUESS’ investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against its co-founder Paul Marciano after she accused him in February on social media.

The former GUESS girl had previously accused Marciano on Twitter of sexual misconduct while she was shooting a campaign in 2010.

Marciano has called the allegations “absolutely false” and preposterous.”

But Upton seems to be in better spirits these days – and one person who’s been cheering her on is her husband, Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander.

The couple tied the knot in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017, just two days after Verlander won the World Series for his team.

Back in February, the 35-year-old told Fox News Upton isn’t the only supportive cheerleader in the relationship.

“I have been to some of her shows, but our schedules are so tough,” said Verlander. “On my off-season, I try to get out and support her when I can.”