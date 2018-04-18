Paula Patton's rumored boyfriend is still married

Paula Patton‘s new beau is still married to his wife.

“They’re married, they’re not even legally separated,” a source exclusively told Page Six of Zachary Quittman, the man the 42-year-old actress recently gushed about in an interview while promoting her new movie “Traffik.”

“He doesn’t even have his stuff out of the house,” the source said Tuesday.

Patton’s new love interest, 37, who has been with his wife for nearly 20 years, is a real estate agent in Malibu and also “coaches a lot of kids sports [teams] so he’s known by a lot of families.”

Coincidentally, Patton, 42, told Entertainment Tonight that they met through their kids’ sports activities in what she described as “a suburban romance.”

“If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!” she said.

When reached by phone on Tuesday, Quittman declined to comment.

“I’m just kind of disgusted that [Paula] is being that callous to talk about the basketball game when we come from a very small town and everybody knows about this,” the source added in response to the specifics discussed in Patton’s ET interview.

Describing the father of two, another source told us, “He’s like a trust fund kid, his mom is like no. 1 in real estate, he’s a good salesperson so I’m sure he’s selling himself … he hasn’t really made anything of himself in his life and being in the spotlight is great for him,” adding, “he’s all about what he looks like, his body, his tattoos, he’s a very selfish man.”

Quittman has been living with Patton since the two started seeing each other approximately a month ago and has been tagging along on her “Traffik” press tour. We’re also told he will be joining her in London next week.

Quittman’s now estranged wife who, “thought [Patton] was nice,” having spent time with her in social settings with other fellow moms, “has just been shocked.”

“She’s on the floor, [but] she’s so worried about the safety of the kids,” the source said. “She just doesn’t want to rock the boat.”

She will now start to pursue legal action towards divorce.

Patton has a son, Julian, 8, with singer Robin Thicke. The former couple has been in a nasty custody battle since the beginning of 2017. Thicke has since been dating 21-year-old model April Love Geary who he just welcomed a child with in February.

“[Patton] paints herself as the jilted woman who was left for another woman, but she’s doing the same f–king s–t, she’s a hypocrite,” the source said.

Reps for Patton did not immediately return requests for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.