Reba wears infamous red dress at ACM Awards

Reba brought the crowd at the 2018 ACM Awards to their feet when she donned her infamous red dress from 25 years ago.

The ACM host made headlines in 1993 for the revealing red dress she wore to the CMA Awards that year. While the red hot number may not seem risqué today in a world of leotards and foam fingers, Reba's infamous dress was quite shocking in the early '90s.

"I got more press off that dress than if I’d won Entertainer of the Year,"she said in an interview at the time.

""THE WORLD HAS BEEN SHOOK REBA MCENTIRE IS WEARING THE INFAMOUS RED DRESS FROM 1993 HOLY SHOOT," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another said, "! Wait is that the famous red dress??!"

McEntire was joined onstage by Kelly Clarkson as part of the ACM's efforts to honor moments in country music from 25-years-ago.

The dress has been on display at the Country Music Hall of Fame but Reba must have called in some favors as she confirmed the dress she wore Sunday night was the red dress.

"It fit, [I'm] really pleased," McEntire told ET.