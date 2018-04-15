Chris Stapleton welcomes twin boys, wins big at ACM Awards

Chris Stapleton had arguably the biggest night at the ACM Awards.

Host Reba explained that the singer was unable to attend Sunday night's award show because his wife, Morgan, was due to give birth to twins any day.

So when Stapleton won Album of the Year, the audience was shocked when McEntire walked onstage and announced that not only had the singer won the coveted award, he was also the father to new twin boys.

"We just found out that those little rascals came a little bit early," McEntire announced. "Hot off the press! Twin boys!"

Not only was he a new father, an ACM winner but it's also Stapleton's 40th birthday on April 15.

"Happy birthday Chris!" Reba cheered.

Stapleton, who released two top-selling albums last year, is the top nominee with eight. This year marks his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, where he will battle Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, who has won the honor the last two years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.