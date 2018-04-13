'Roseanne' star Sara Gilbert praises Emma Kenney after she revealed she is 'seeking treatment'

Sara Gilbert, co-star and on-screen mother to Emma Kenny on the hit ABC series "Roseanne," has praised the 18-year-old actress after she announced that she would be "seeking treatment" for her "fast crowd" behavior.

"I just first want to say, Emma, I’m so proud of you. I know that the whole cast and crew are so proud of you and it takes a lot of courage to… We all have demons and it takes a lot of courage to face them, particularly at 18. I envy you,” Gilbert said on Thursday's episode of "The Talk." “If I could go back to being 18 and start doing things to better myself at the pace you’re doing, I would be a better person today. So I commend you, I love you and I know you will come out the other side. And thank you for speaking up and being an example of other people.”

The day before Gilbert's talk show appearance, the actress' on-screen daughter revealed that she had been working through battles and was ready to "make better choices."

"I was running with a really fast crowd. I was being naive and very immature, and I was doing things I should not be doing because it was illegal and I’m not 21," she told In Touch Magazine. "It wasn’t healthy, and it was making me feel even worse — anxious and depressed. It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that I needed to stop it."

Though the actress did not share the details of her behavior, she explained that since starting treatment she now has a better idea of how to balance Hollywood and her personal life.

"Now, in treatment, I will work on finding other ways to cope with boredom, find hobbies and better learn how to deal with stress," said explained, adding that she has had significant support from friends and family. "I just think I need a mental sanity break and a break from the Hollywood scene."

But while she is in the spotlight, the actress explained that she wants to use her platform to educate and help others struggling through dark times.

"I just want to send a message to my fans saying that it’s OK to admit that you need help, and it doesn’t make you weak," she said. "I know I’m making the right choice by going to treatment, and I’m going to come out the other side the right Emma, the true Emma that I’ve always been."