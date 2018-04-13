Expand / Collapse search
Rob Reiner begs Republicans to stand up to 'childish sociopathic liar' Trump

Fox News
Director Rob Reiner speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 20, 2018.

Director Rob Reiner speaks at the second annual Women's March in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 20, 2018.  (Reuters)

Rob Reiner has a message for Republicans.

The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to plead with members of President Trump's party to speak up against the president.

"Democracy is being tested," Reiner wrote to his 392,000 followers.

"The rule of law and the press are under attack by a childish sociopathic liar," he wrote of Trump.

He continued, "Congressional checks and balances have been obliterated. All it would take is one principled Republican, not on the way out, to stand up for the love of country."

In a tweet from Wednesday, Reiner also offered his opinion on why Paul Ryan chose not to seek re-election.

"Paul Ryan is not running for re-election. He's running away from the horror that is Donald Trump," the 71-year-old tweeted.

This is not the first time the actor has expressed his distaste toward Trump.

Just last week he called the president a "f---ing moron" and tweeted, "Reassuring to have a President so comfortable with criminality."