Arnold Schwarzenegger says 'I feel good' but 'not great yet' after heart surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is feeling "good," but "not great yet" as he recovers from open-heart surgery.

Schwarzenegger posted a short video message on Twitter on Thursday, thanking his fans and followers for their support after his procedure last month. The operation was meant to simply replace a valve being used to correct a congenital heart defect, but ended up requiring open-heart surgery to address.

"Thank you so much for all your wishes and for all the cards and the phone calls and the emails and the texts and all this kind of stuff that I got from around the world," Schwarzenegger said. "I really appreciate that very much and you're very kind."

The 70-year-old actor, bodybuilder and ex-governor went on to reassure fans that he is definitely improving, even if he isn't 100 percent yet.

"I just wanted you to know that I'm feeling much better. I can't say -- even with my positive attitude -- that I'm great, because I'm not great yet," he noted. "Great is a totally different level. But I'm good. I feel good."

Schwarzenegger has given regular updates on his progress since the surgery and is currently recovering at home. Through it all, he kept his singular sense of humor, reportedly quipping, "I'm back" upon waking up from the invasive surgery.

On Thursday, he was enjoying a game of chess at home as he posted his message.

"I'm here at the chess board, playing a little bit of chess here, refreshing my mind and my memory a little bit," he said. "And we move forward."