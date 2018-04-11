Hugh Jackman shares sweet anniversary message for wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman took to social media Wednesday, on what was his 22nd wedding anniversary to fellow Australian, Deborra-lee Furness.

“I believe in life we need to see and truly be seen by the most important people in our lives,” Jackman wrote on his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages, sharing a photo of him and his spouse. “Deb, from day one, we had that. 22 years later ... it only gets deeper.”

“You and the kids are the greatest gift I will ever receive,” he added. “I love you a gazillion times around the world.”

Jackman, 49, and Furness, 62, tied the knot on April 11, 1996, and are parents to two children.

Jackman’s Instagram post comes a few weeks after the 49-year-old star spoke to Today in March about dating and comfortability.

“When you’re dating, you literally put on the best version of yourself,” he said on March 13. “When you get on the dance floor, you’re like, all right, I am pulling out my best moves here, I am doing my best lines, I have got my best clothes on. How do you transition from that person to actually truly being yourself? The tracksuit pant version of yourself.”

“Until you feel that comfortable with your partner, you don't really know if you’re right together,” he continued. “So literally from day one, Deb and I had that feeling. It was like a relief. I could just be myself. I am not saying we don't ever dress up or impress each other, but being comfortable is a key.”