Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals

Obamas won't be attending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
close
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. From the guest list to the wedding dress, here's everything you need to know about this year's biggest royal wedding. Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding: Everything you need to know

Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. From the guest list to the wedding dress, here's everything you need to know about this year's biggest royal wedding.

The Obamas will not be attending the wedding of U.K.’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19 at Windsor Castle, Fox News has learned.

A source told Fox News Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama will not be going to the royal wedding, despite earlier speculation they were set to attend.

"The couples look forward to seeing each other soon," the source said.

People magazine reported Tuesday the decision may have been made to keep politics out of the royal wedding.

A rep for the palace explained, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both U.K. and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding. Her Majesty’s Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household.”

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch - RC13A0AA0800

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 29, 2017.  (Reuters)

People also claimed the guest list is being reserved for long-standing friends Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, have known for years.

“Those in attendance will be people who one or both of the couple has an existing direct relationship with,” a royal source told the mag.

When asked about the Obamas’ possible attendance on Dec. 27 on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Prince Harry replied: “I don’t know about that – we haven’t even put the invite or the guest list together. Who knows if he’s going to be invited or not? I wouldn’t want to ruin that surprise.”

Prince William’s wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011 included world leaders and dignitaries in attendance, but a similar list of prominent guests “is not required” for Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Insiders claimed St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle is smaller, in comparison to William’s grand Westminster Abbey, and will have around 600 guests.

Around 200 guests from charities linked with Harry and Markle are expected to attend, including WellChild for seriously ill children, as well as the Invictus Games for sick and injured veterans and serving military members.

Britain's Prince Harry and first lady Michelle Obama sit together at a basketball game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28, 2015. Prince Harry is at Fort Belvoir to meet soldiers and spread the word about the Invictus Games, which support wounded warriors. Prince Harry spearheaded the Invictus Games, which were first held in London last September. The next Invictus Games are planned for May in Orlando, Florida.REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - GF20000036694

Britain's Prince Harry and first lady Michelle Obama watch a basketball game played by wounded warriors at Fort Belvoir, Virginia October 28, 2015. Prince Harry is at Fort Belvoir to meet soldiers and spread the word about the Invictus Games, which supports wounded warriors. Prince Harry spearheaded the Invictus Games, which was first held in London last September.  (Reuters)

Harry befriended Michelle Obama in recent years through their mutual work on behalf of veterans. Former President Barack Obama also supported Harry’s Invictus Games in September 2017.

The soon-to-be royal couple have invited 2,640 people into the grounds of Windsor Castle. The majority of those invited, 1,200 to be exact, will be members of the public, nominated by local Lord Lieutenant offices.

“The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities,” the palace said in a statement.

When the engagement was announced in November 2017, the palace said the wedding will “reflect [the couple’s] characters and personalities” and be a moment of “fun and joy.”

After the ceremony, the married couple will undertake a carriage procession from St. George’s Chapel through Windsor Town and then return to Windsor Castle.

“They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day,” said the palace.

Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will hold a private reception later that evening for the newlyweds, with close friends and family members in attendance at an undisclosed location.