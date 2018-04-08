Rapper Cardi B's pregnancy revealed amid 'SNL' performance

Cardi B appeared on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend -- and revealed her pregnancy along the way.

For a live rendition of her track “Be Careful,” the Grammy-nominated artist wore a fitted white dress, People reports.

It's been long speculated the 25-year-old rapper and former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star -- born Belcalis Almanzar -- was expecting.

She is engaged to 26-year-old Migos rapper Offset.

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, posted a photo of the twosome on Instagram.

CARDI B WANTS FANS TO RESPECT STRIPPERS, STOP JUDGING THEM

“T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T," he wrote. “W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D.”

The Twitter account for “SNL” also commented on the rapper’s pregnancy, E! News points out.

“Congratulations @iamcardib! #SNL,” it said.

The rapper discussed her reasoning for hiding the news in a Instagram story that was deleted, E! reports.

“This is why I did not want to say nothing," she was quoted as writing in the post. “People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.