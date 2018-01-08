'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines demands $150K to take part in lawsuit deposition

“Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines is requesting big money to sit in on a lawsuit deposition involving Magnolia Home.

According The Blast, the HGTV reality star is demanding $150,000 per hour to sit in a deposition for the ongoing lawsuit involving the two furniture companies that work with Magnolia Home, the line designed by Gaines and her husband, Chip.

The lawsuit was filed back in November after Joanna allegedly discovered that Standard Furniture Manufacturing Company had been using a different type of raw material than what was agreed upon with LF Products PTE LTD, for the Magnolia Home line, resulting in a court battle between the two companies.

Though Joanna is not a plaintiff or a defendant in the lawsuit, LF Products subpoenaed Gaines to give a deposition due to the fact that the line of furniture is being sold is part of her Magnolia Home line.

According to The Blast, Joanna expressed that she would prefer not to sit in a deposition for LF Products, filing documents saying that their request is “burdensome” and “unnecessary” since she is not a part of the suit. The HGTV star offered to answer questions via a written deposition or if need be, would attend a deposition in person, but only for a hefty fee.

Chip and Joanna Gaines made headlines back in September after the famous home design couple announced their decision to depart HGTV due to the channel's restrictive guidelines. They felt that HGTV did not allow them to explore more opportunities such as their creation of Magnolia Home Furniture.

“The talent can’t do anything without their approval — any appearance, any publicity, any endorsement, any product — you have to ask them for permission,” an insider told Page Six. “It is awful. And on top of that, Scripps takes a big percentage of everything you make — books, appearances, endorsements, products. If you make money, they take most of the money.”