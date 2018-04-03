Celine Dion 'isn't ready to date' following husband's death

Celine Dion remains devoted to her late husband, René Angélil.

A source close to the superstar tells ET that she has no interest in dating, two years after her husband died.

“Her husband was the love of her life and living without him is still incredibly painful for her,” the source says. "She is very conservative and isn't ready to date and she might never be. She talks about the love of her life often and still believes he is with her in many ways. She believes there could never have love again comparable to Rene.”

Angélil managed Dion's career from when she was 12 years old, at one point mortgaging his own home to help her along. The two married in 1994. He died January 2016 of a heart attack, after a long battle with throat cancer.

Meanwhile, just two weeks ago, Dion was forced to cancel concerts in Vegas to undergo ear surgery. She spent her 50th birthday last week at home, instead of performing, which has weighed heavily on the tireless singer.

“Her ear condition got so bad she has no choice take care of it. Her hearing has been affected for more than a year, so this surgery has been a long time coming,” the source tells ET. “Her friends feel that once she gets back out on the stage to perform, she'll feel better. This is situational and she has many shows ahead of her and time to shine.”

Dion even hesitated to admit to a medical issue, the source says, adding that “she worries she is letting them down.”

“Celine is guarded and private about her personal health. She doesn't like to complain but she was having a very hard time,” the source says.

