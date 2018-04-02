Taylor Swift's stalker avoids jail time with lengthy probation sentence

Taylor Swift’s stalker isn’t going to jail, but he’s on a very strict and long probation after threatening the star and violating her protective order.

According to TMZ, Frank Andrew Hoover was arrested after he showed up at one of her gigs in Austin, Texas in 2016. The move violated a pre-existing protective order. He reportedly plead guilty and a judge sentenced him to 10 years probation on Monday. Additionally, he will be monitored by GPS for an entire year to ensure he stays at least one mile away from the singer and her relatives at all times. The outlet notes that he’ll need to complete psychological testing and substance abuse classes, surrender all firearms and subject himself to random drug testing. In the event he violates his probation, he could face being immediately thrown back in jail.

As previously reported, Hoover initially got in trouble for sending a slew of menacing and threatening emails to the singer’s father between May 2015 and October 2016. In the most troubling of the emails, Hoover threatened to kill Swift and her entire family.

The contents of Hoover’s emails were shared in the 122-page indictment. His emails to the family contained crude messages that read, "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus s--t your daughter spread."

Also in the emails, Hoover reportedly referred to Swift’s family as “the evil family of devils,” singling out each member of the family and signed: “Sincerely, the end real son of god.” Another, allegedly warned the family and said, "this article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me."

After a concert, the then 39-year-old allegedly followed Swift’s motorcade from the venue to the airport. There, her security coordinated with police to arrest Hoover for violating the protective order, for which the sentence was passed.