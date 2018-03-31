Kim Kardashian shares Caitlyn Jenner throwback picture before her transition

What's going on here, Kim Kardashian?

The 37-year-old reality star had fans guessing after posting a throwback photo on Friday of Caitlyn Jenner before her transition. Last November, Caitlyn, who transitioned in 2015, said that she and Kim hadn't spoken in a year.

In the pic, Caitlyn smiles while sitting on the edge of a bathtub, sporting a silk robe and holding up a glass of champagne, with her wedding ring in full view. Kris Jenner relaxes in the tub behind her, showing off a little skin while playfully blowing a handful of bubbles in the air.

TGIF A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 30, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT

'KUWTK': Kendall Jenner Admits the Kids 'Kept a Lot' of Caitlyn Jenner's Secrets From Kris Jenner

During a speaking engagement at Cambridge Union in England last November, Caitlyn opened up about her relationship with Kim, revealing "It's been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side."

Happy birthday Kim! Love you 😘 A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 21, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

"To be honest, I don't talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year," she explained. "They don't want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It's devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt."

Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t Trust the Kardashians Not to Leak Her Gender Reassignment Surgery

Caitlyn's crumbling relationship with Kris and the Kardashian kids was featured on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." The I Am Cait star's memoir, "Secrets of My Life," alleged that Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis and plans to transition than she admitted, and claimed that Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, "knew O.J. Simpson was guilty, but joined the defense team to get back at his remarried ex." The allegations caused major drama among the family.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” Kim said on "KUWTK." “But she is a liar. She is not a good person.”

Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year: 'It Really Hurt'