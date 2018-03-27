Abby Lee Miller reportedly released from prison

Abby Lee Miller is out from behind bars, ET has learned.

The 51-year-old former "Dance Moms" star was released from the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, prison on Tuesday, after surrendering herself last July 12. She was transferred to a halfway house, a residential re-entry center, in Long Beach, California, for the remainder of her sentence. As of now, Miller is scheduled to be released from the halfway house on May 25.

Miller was originally sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison last May, after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016.

A source tells ET that Miller is looking forward to her new life outside of prison and that she is definitely eager to return to the spotlight.

“The sky is the limit,” the source says of Miller's future prospects after serving time in prison, adding that upon her release, the controversial reality star will have ”lots and lots to say.”



As for her actual prison experience, the source says that for Miller, some things about prison were “absolutely horrific” and other things were “pretty much the same.”

A second source tells ET that Miller will also be going under the knife again very soon following her release, furthering her physical transformation. Last April, prior to her sentencing, the dance instructor underwent a sleeve gastrectomy, a procedure that reduced her stomach by 80 percent.

By January, Miller had already lost approximately 100 pounds and was feeling "great," a source told ET in January. According to the source, she had already requested multiple surgeries for when she's released, including a tummy tuck, breast lift and excess skin removal.

A few days before she headed to prison, Miller told ET in July that serving time would actually be an opportunity for her to concentrate solely on herself.

"I've always put everybody else's child first before my own health, before my own outfit, before my own time frame," she explained. "Everybody else was dressed and out the door and looking perfect and I was running around trying to find a clean towel to take a shower with, so I think this will be a little 'me' time."

