Gary Sinise talks new initiative for children of fallen vets: 'The cost of freedom is very high'

Gary Sinise announced a new initiative he is leading to show appreciation to the children of fallen veterans.

The actor exclusively announced on Fox & Friends Monday morning that the Gary Sinise Foundation will be taking thousands of children and their guardians to Disney World.

"One of the things we're going to be doing with the kids is to bring them to Disney World," Sinise told Fox & Friends.

The longtime supporter of U.S. veterans admitted the trip is going to be "very expensive" but there's no price that can be placed on "honor[ing] these kids."

"[We want] to show them our love and to remind them that we care and to express our gratitude and appreciation for their sacrifice," Sinise said.

"They each lost a parent -- a mother, a father -- in the war and we can't forget these folks," he continued, "The cost of freedom is very high [and] it's evidenced in military cemeteries all over the world and these are the kids that stay behind."

