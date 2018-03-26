'Avengers' star Chris Evans, 'Deadpool's' Ryan Reynolds and more Marvel all-stars help fulfill dying boy's wish

A boy with cancer will receive several video greetings from his favorite on-screen superheroes after several stars of Marvel’s “Avengers” rallied to fulfill the 11-year-old’s dying wish.

“Fox News @ Night” host Shannon Bream took to Twitter to ask for help Sunday after she met a man during a flight who spoke about his nephew Emilio with cancer. The uncle said the boy was very sick and only had a few days left to live. It’s unclear what type of cancer the 11-year-old was diagnosed with.

The boy’s uncle later reached out to Bream, saying his nephew was a huge fan of the “Avengers.” He asked if it would be possible to have an actor who plays one of the superheroes to send him a video.

Bream happily said yes, tweeting Sunday night: “Need your help Twitterverse - trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

Within a few hours, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Paul Bettany, who takes on the role of Vision, offered to help.

“Happy to! DM me,” Evans tweeted Bream.

Bettany replied, “I'm the purple one. DM me.”

Ryan Reynolds also chimed in, saying he was more of a “reserve Avenger” but would be happy to send a video message to the boy. Reynolds plays superhero Deadpool, which is also part of Marvel Comics but is an installment of the “X-Men” film series.

“Avengers” actors Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) will also be sending videos to the boy. Bream thanked CNN host Jake Tapper for helping to connect with Rudd on the video.

“Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it,” she tweeted.

As of Monday afternoon, Evans and Bettany sent their videos to the boy, Fox News can report.

Bream’s tweet also received an outpouring of responses from followers and other celebrities, including Chloe Bennet and Meghan McCain. She thanked her followers for the help and support on Monday.