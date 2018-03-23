Christina Aguilera says new single 'Infatuation' is about ex who turned out to be gay

Taylor Swift isn't the only artist singing about her exes.

On the season premiere of "Untucked," the after show of "RuPaul’s Drag Race," Christina Aguilera revealed that her 2002 song, "Infatuation," was actually about an ex-boyfriend who turned out to be gay.

"It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine," she revealed.

"He’s gonna see this, he’s gonna be mad," "Drag Race" star Vanessa Vanjie Mateo quipped. "I hope so, girl," the 37-year-old singer replied.

Meghan Markle and Christina Aguilera Rock the Same Coat Just Days Apart -- See the Pic!

Aguilera also shared that her song 2002 song, "Fighter," was also about a former flame. "Was that about someone?” asked contestant Monique Heart. “Girl, you read him for the back row. When you said, ‘You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,’ I said, ‘Oooh.’ She read him.'”

The pop star replied, "Of course it was! He deserved it."

These aren't the only songs that are said to be about Aguilera's past relationships. On her 2006 album, "Back to Basics," she has a song titled "F.U.S.S.," which many fans believe stands for "F**k You Scott Storch."

Storch, a record producer, and Aguilera worked on "Fighter” and “Can’t Hold Us Down" together, but in "F.U.S.S.," she notes that there is "a bridge that’s been burned." At the end of the song, she declares, "Still got the album out, ha!"

Christina Aguilera Says New Album ‘Is Coming’ After Fan Posts Funny Message on Her Walk of Fame Star

While with the "Rupaul's Drag Race" contestants, Aguilera talked about coming up in the industry and alluded to her time collaborating with Storch.

"We all have come from some journey. I’m sure we’ve all had a painful place and a struggle or something. And I think that’s really relevant," she noted. "And that’s a part of my music and a part of where I came from.”

Aguilera added, “Being taking advantage of [by the guy for whom I] created ‘Fighter,’ growing up in this business at a young age, you can just imagine being around older men a lot and dishonest people. And it’s really hard."

"RuPaul’s Drag Race" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, while "Untucked" immediately follows at 9:30 p.m. ET on VH1.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Seemingly Tease Collaboration: ‘Great Things to Come!’